Wizz Air Provides Ukrainians Detained At Athens Airport With Flight Back To Kyiv

The Wizz Air airline (Hungary) provided a flight back to Kyiv to its passengers - Ukrainians, who were detained at Athens airport on July 4, because they had no right to cross the borders of Greece.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the airline.

"Wizz Air provided the passengers of flight W6 6567, which the airline conducted from Kyiv to Athens on July 4, 2020, with a flight back to Kyiv," the statement reads.

Wizz Air reminds all passengers that they must familiarize themselves with the travel restrictions imposed by the country of arrival before traveling.

At the same time, the final decision on entry into the country is made by local authorities and is not a decision of the airline.

It is noted that Wizz Air constantly monitors the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the measures and restrictions that governments are introducing to combat it.

The airline said that it operates flights according to all the rules and recommendations of governments, providing services to those passengers who have the appropriate permissions to travel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Wizz Air and Ryanair (Ireland) indicate the responsibility of the tourist to find out the conditions for visiting the country of entry.

On the night of July 4, 17 Ukrainian citizens were not allowed at the airport upon arrival in Greece with Wizzair and Ryanair flights, after which they were detained by the Athens police and placed in cells.