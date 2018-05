The State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine has uncovered 141,178 violations of fire safety rules during its inspections at shopping malls, cinemas, schools, and hospitals.

The State Emergency Situations Service said this following an inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

As at May 15, 2018, the Emergency Service had inspected 11,134 schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shopping malls, cinemas and entertaining centers.

The inspections will continue in May and June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Emergency Service had uncovered 15,000 violations of fire safety rules during its inspections at shopping malls, cinemas, schools, and hospitals as at April 11, 2018.

On March 30, 2018, the Emergency Service commenced the fire safety inspections following the fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia