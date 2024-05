AFU Air Force soldiers destroy all 13 Shaheds with which enemy attacked Ukraine - Air Force commander Oleshchu

Overnight into Saturday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 13 out of 13 russian Shaheds launched by the enemy over Ukraine.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on the Telegram social network.

As General Oleshchuk reported, on the night of May 18, the occupiers attacked with 13 Shahed-131/136 type UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblasts of russia.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 Shaheds in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.