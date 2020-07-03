Number Of Inspections Of Quarantine Measures Violation Increasing Daily - Presidential Office

The Office of the President states that the number of inspections of quarantine measures violations is increasing daily.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement following a traditional conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“More than 19,000 inspections were carried out at food and non-food goods trading facilities, food markets and public catering establishments since June 19, 2020. The number of inspections is increasing daily, and over the past three days almost 12,000 of them were carried out,” the statement reads.

According to the results of recent inspections, nearly 2,800 violations were revealed, for which protocols and instructions were drawn up.

During the meeting, the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that in Zakarpattia and Volyn regions medical institutions began to prepare more beds in connection with the increase in the number of patients and the filling of hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stepanov has ruled out toughening of the quarantine in the whole territory of Ukraine if the Covid-19 incidence rate reaches 60 active sick per hundred thousand people.

According to the minister, as at the morning of July 3, the incidence rate on average in Ukraine had made 59.7 per hundred thousand people.