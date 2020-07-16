Rada Appoints Former State Space Agency Chair Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister - Minister Of Industry

subscribe to newsletter
Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada has appointed the former chairperson of the State Space Agency, Oleh Uruskyi, as Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Strategic Industries.

250 MPs voted for the corresponding draft resolution No.3842, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

57-year-old Uruskyi in 1996-2000 headed the directorate in the apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council.

From 2000 to 2003, he worked as the first deputy head of the State Commission for the Defense Industry Complex, and from 2003 to 2005 he headed a department in the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In 2005, he was appointed as First Deputy Minister of Industrial Policy.

From January to August 2015, Uruskyi headed the State Space Agency.

In April 2020, he was appointed as director of the Progresstech-Ukraine engineering company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, Servant of the People decided to support Uruskyi's candidacy for the post of Vice Prime Minister for Industry.

