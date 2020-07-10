subscribe to newsletter
  Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appoint former chairperson of the State Space Agency, Oleh Uruskyi, as the vice prime minister / ministry for strategic industrial sectors.

The respective draft Executive Order 3827 was registered at the Ukrainian Parliament on July 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 1996-2000, Uruskyi, 57, headed a department at the administration of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

In 2000-2003, he was the first deputy head of the State Commission for Defense and Industrial Sector.

In 2003-2005, he headed a department at the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In 2005, he was appointed as the first deputy minister for industrial policy.

In January – August 2015, Uruskyi headed the State Space Agency.

In April 2020, he was appointed as the director of the Progresstekh-Ukraine engineering company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the commission under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) intended to hold questioning of candidates for the post of the vice prime minister for defense and industrial sector on June 8-14.

Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector
