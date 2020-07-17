Holos Passes Into Opposition

The Holos party announced that it passed into opposition.

The head of the party, MP from the faction of the same name Kira Rudyk said this from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We realized that our constructive work is not useful. The government does not need help, it needs to be changed... The Holos party is passing into opposition to the existing government," she said.

Rudyk stressed that during a year of work in parliament, the MPs of their faction saw that the mono-majority had betrayed the values ​​they declared, and the President was embarrassed to say that Russia is an aggressor.

All the Mps of the faction were present at the rostrum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the first day of the parliament of the IX convocation, European Solidarity passed into opposition.