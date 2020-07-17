subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
17 July 2020, Friday, 13:08 10
Politics 2020-07-17T17:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Holos Passes Into Opposition

Holos Passes Into Opposition

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, Holos party, Holos, Holos faction, opposition

The Holos party announced that it passed into opposition.

The head of the party, MP from the faction of the same name Kira Rudyk said this from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We realized that our constructive work is not useful. The government does not need help, it needs to be changed... The Holos party is passing into opposition to the existing government," she said.

Rudyk stressed that during a year of work in parliament, the MPs of their faction saw that the mono-majority had betrayed the values ​​they declared, and the President was embarrassed to say that Russia is an aggressor.

All the Mps of the faction were present at the rostrum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the first day of the parliament of the IX convocation, European Solidarity passed into opposition.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada Holos party Holos Holos faction opposition

Rada Appoints Former State Space Agency Chair Urus...
Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Set...
Holos Excludes Vakarchuk From Party’s Election Lis...
MP Vakarchuk Withdraws From Holos Faction
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 76 To 6,689 On July 16 – Klitschko
Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation
News
Health Ministry To Double Number Of Coronavirus Testing By September 17:22
Rada Creates 136 Enlarged Districts 17:19
Restrictions On Passenger Traffic By 50% Of Provided Seats Exist Only In Regions With Difficult Epidemiological Situation - Stepanov 13:11
Shevchenko Declares UAH 14.6 Million Of Salary In Ukrgasbank For 2019 And Land Plot Owned By His Wife In Crimea 13:10
Holos Passes Into Opposition 13:08
more news
SPF Sells Dnipro Hotel In Kyiv To Smartland For UAH 1.1 Billion 18:41
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:39
Bulgaria Permits Ukrainian Flights From July 16 12:17
Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation 13:06
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
more news
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month 18:00
Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers Deposit For Candidates 9-Fold 17:56
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office 17:58
Rada Appoints Former State Space Agency Chair Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister - Minister Of Industry 18:05
more news
Holos Passes Into Opposition
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok