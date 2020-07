Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers

The parliament has adopted a bill that requires candidates in local elections in population centers with at least 10,000 voters to join political parties and reduced the election deposit for candidates nine-fold.

The bill No.3485 was adopted by 308 votes, compared with the minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has scheduled local elections for October 25.