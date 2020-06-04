Rada Dismisses Prystaiko As Vice Prime Minister For European Integration

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Vadym Prystaiko as the vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

A total of 296 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 3583, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prystaiko is 50.

In March 2020, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him as the vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration at the Government of Denys Shmyhal.

Before, since August 2019, he had been the foreign affairs minister in the Government of Oleksii Honcharuk.

On May 22, 2019, he was appointed as a deputy head of the Presidential Administration, and on June 25, he was transferred to the position of a deputy head of the Presidential Office.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed adviser of the Ilyashev & Partners legal firm, Olha Stefanishyna, as the vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

A total of 255 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 3584, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

In compliance with the accompanying documents, Stefanishyna’s candidacy is offered on the proposition of the Servant of the People party faction, which has the right of the coalition.

Stefanishyna was born in 1985, since late 2019 she has been an adviser to the law firm on dispute resolution and international trade law, in 2017-2019 she worked as director of the government office for coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

In 2008, she graduated from the Kyiv Shevchenko National University, qualified as an international lawyer, translator from English, in 2016, she graduated from the Odesa National Economic University with a degree in finance and credit.

In a declaration for 2019, filed in January 2020, Stefanishyna declared UAH 800,000 of salary as director of the government office.

She has an apartment of 65 square meters in Odesa, and there owns 50% of apartments with an area of ​​105.9 square meters and 38.9 square meters, in Kyiv she rents an apartment of 74 square meters.

She has a 2009 Toyota RAV4 car since 2012.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People party, Yevheniya Kravchuk, said that Prystaiko was expected to become Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom.