Rada Adopts Poroshenko's Bill On Anticorruption Court In Principle

Politics

Groysman Not Yet Decided On Format For Participation In Parliamentary Elections

Politics

Working Group Of MPs Develop Bill On National Financial Security Bureau

Economy

Rada Abolishes Requirement For Vehicles Entering Ukraine To Have Environmental Certificates

Economy

13 Law Enforcers Wounded Following Clashes Outside Rada On Tuesday

Events

G7 Ambassadors Calling On Rada To Speed Up Appointing NBU Head

Politics

Adoption of the law on cryptocurrency will protect miners from abuse of power by security services, - Rybalka

Politics

Rada Refuses To Ratify Trade Agreement With Thailand

Economy

Poroshenko Nominates To Rada 14 Members Of Central Election Commission

Politics

NACB Investigating MP Rizanenko For Possible Running Off-Shore Company

Politics

Smolii Will Be Appointed As NBU Head Not Earlier Than In Late February

Politics

Poroshenko Nominates At Rada 14 Candidates For 13 Members Of CEC, Claims Of Some Factions And Deputy Groups Disregarded

Politics

Parubiy: Russian Secret Services Began To Create Network Of Agents In Southern And Eastern Regions Of Ukraine In 2012

Politics

Rada Adopts New Version Of Law On Privatization Of State And Municipal Properties

Politics

Rada Adopts Law To Ensure Sovereignty Over Donbas

Politics

Presidential Administration: Anti-Corruption Court Bill Drafted In Accordance With Venice Commission Recommendations, Should Be Debated In Rada

Politics

Poroshenko Not Signing His Own Bill On 100% State Guarantee For Deposits Placed With State Banks For Year

Economy

Rada Bans Installation Of Communal Gas Meters Without Consent Of Co-Owners Of Apartment Building

Economy

Financial committee recommended that the parliament pass the compromise bill on stabilization of the state-owned banks, - Rybalka

Politics

Administration reform is the first step towards realizing strategic goals regarding the state-owned banks’ development, – Rybalka