43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll

43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3

43.7% of Kyiv residents that intend to participate in the Kyiv mayoral election and have already decided on their candidates would vote for the current Kyiv Mayor and head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko, 10.4% for the Eurolab clinic’s owner Andrii Palchevskyi, and 6.3% for Deputy Minister of Health/Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko if the election were held in the near future.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Oleksandr Razumkov Center polling company, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the result of the poll, 36.4% of all the respondents (43.7% of the respondents that intend to vote in the election and have already decided on a candidate) said they would vote for Klitschko, 9.3% (10.4%), for Palchevskyi, and 8% (6.3%) for Liashko.

They are followed by the Strength and Honor party’s leader Ihor Smeshko with 4.3% (5%), former Kyiv mayor Oleksandr Omelchenko with 3.5% (4.2%), television presenter Serhii Prytula 4% (3.8%), former head of the Kyiv City State Administration Oleksandr Popov 3.1% (3.8%), and Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) 3.7% (3.2%).

Fewer than 3% of the respondents said they would vote for the other candidates.

In addition, 18.2% of all the respondents in the poll (19.3% of the respondents that intend to vote and have already decided on a political party) said they would vote for the Servant of the People party if the Kyiv City Council election were held in the near future, 14% (20.4%) said they would vote for the European Solidarity party, and 11.2% (11.5%) said they would vote for the UDAR party.

Moreover, 8.1% of the respondents (10.6%) said they would vote for the For Life Opposition Platform party, 6.1% (7.5%) for the Batkivschyna party, 6.1% (6.2%) for the Palchevskyi Victory party, and 4.5% (5.1%) for the Strength and Honor party.

Fewer than 3% of the respondents said they would vote for the other political parties.

The respondents in the poll were also asked to rate their intentions to vote on a scale of 1 to 10.

According to the results of the poll, 46.4% of the respondents rated their voting intentions at 10 (absolutely sure they would vote), 9.6% at 9, 11.6% at 8, 7.7% at 7, 5.5% at 6, 8% at 5, 2% at 4, 1.1% at 3, 0.8% at 2, and 4.9% at 1.

The Razumkov Center conducted the poll from June 20 to July 2 through face-to-face interviews at the respondents’ places of residence.

It interviewed 2,025 respondents over the age of 18 in all the city’s main socio-demographic groups.

The theoretical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 42.5% of the respondents in a poll that the Social Monitoring Center polling company conducted on May 28 said they would vote for Klitschko, 12.4% for Palchevskyi, and 7.2% for Member of Parliament Tkachenko (Servant of the People faction) in the Kyiv mayoral election.