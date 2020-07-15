subscribe to newsletter
Rada Schedules Local Elections For October 25

Rada Schedules Local Elections For October 25

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada has scheduled local elections for Sunday, October 25.

326 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution No.3809 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By adopting the document, parliamentarians called the next elections of members of local councils and rural, village, city mayors for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

The document provides that elections of members of the parliament of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, members of local councils and rural, township, city mayors in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, in certain districts of cities, villages and towns of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are not held.

Also, elections of members of regional councils in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are not held due to the impossibility of ensuring the representation of the common interests of territorial communities, villages and towns, cities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The decree stipulates that regular local elections shall not be held if the first elections of members of the respective local councils and rural, village, city mayors are scheduled for October 25, 2020.

At the same time, the elections of members of local councils and rural, settlement, city mayors of Crimea, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which were not scheduled, will be called in accordance with the procedure and terms established by separate laws, in the conditions of the termination of temporary occupation and armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine after the withdrawal all illegal armed groups, controlled and financed by Russia, Russian occupation forces, their military equipment from the territory of Ukraine; restoration of full control of Ukraine over the state border of Ukraine; disarmament of all illegal armed groups and mercenaries that operate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine; restoration of the constitutional order and law and order in the temporarily occupied territories; ensuring the security of Ukrainian citizens living in the respective territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol after the full completion of disarmament, demilitarization and reintegration procedures in the relevant territories in accordance with the standards of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to hold plenary meetings on Tuesday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., on Friday - from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. with a 30-minute break.

