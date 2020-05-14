subscribe to newsletter
  • Swedish IKEA Launches Official Online Store In Ukraine
14 May 2020, Thursday
Swedish IKEA Launches Official Online Store In Ukraine

Даша Зубкова
A chain of furniture stores and home goods IKEA (Sweden) has launched an official online store in Ukraine.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"IKEA is pleased to announce the start of work in the Ukrainian market and the launch of an online store. Now the Swedish retailer offers Ukrainian buyers about 3,600 functional products for all categories of homes," the statement reads.

Buyers will be able to choose where and how to pick up their goods: at one of the company's points for receiving orders in Kyiv for free or using the home delivery service.

To date, two points for receiving orders are ready to begin work - in the Auchan Rive Gauche shopping and entertainment center and Metro Cash & Carry.

The delivery service is organized in collaboration with the DB Schenker company.

It is noted that the functioning of the company is organized in accordance with IKEA security measures, as well as in accordance with the requirements and guidelines of the Ukrainian government.

All employees will have access to the necessary protective equipment and work in compliance with recommendations on social distance.

It is also reported that IKEA plans to open its store in a new city format in Kyiv as soon as possible.

The company recently signed a lease with the Blockbuster Mall, details of the opening will be announced later.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier IKEA planned to open the first store of a new city format in Kyiv at the Ocean Mall in 2019.

IKEA was founded in 1943 in Sweden by Ingvar Kamprad.

The first shopping center of the company was opened in 1958.

IKEA includes the Swedwood production group, which is engaged in the production of wooden furniture and components and has 35 factories in 9 countries.

