Swedish IKEA To Open Online Store In Ukraine In Spring 2020

A network of furniture stores and home goods IKEA (Sweden) intends to open an online store in Ukraine in the spring of 2020.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the company decided to start e-commerce first.

The expected launch date is spring 2020.

"At the same time, IKEA confirms its commitment to Ukraine and plans to open the first physical store in Kyiv as soon as possible after the launch of e-commerce," the statement reads.

At the same time, the company still cannot tell which location the store will open at.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Swedish IKEA began searching for personnel to work in Kyiv.

Earlier, IKEA planned to open the first store of a new city format in Kyiv in the Ocean Mall shopping and entertainment center.

IKEA was founded in 1943 in Sweden by Ingvar Kamprad.

The first shopping center of the company was opened in 1958.

IKEA includes the Swedwood production group, which is engaged in the production of wooden furniture and components and has 35 factories in 9 countries.