  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 5.2% To 422 On May 13, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 21.4% To 17 – Health Ministry
14 May 2020, Thursday, 13:28
Events 2020-05-14T13:30:48+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 5.2% To 422 On May 13, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 21.4% To 17 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On May 13, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 422 over May 12 to 16,847, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 12 to 456; at the same time, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 5.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 21.4%.

Press service of the Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, on May 13, the number of new Covid-19 cases made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 12.

For the 11th day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Ukrainian Government as a control indicator for potential further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions.

The largest number of the infected people was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,516), Kyiv (2,012) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,166).

Kyiv region registered 1,067 cases, Rivne region – 1,062, Ternopil region- 1,033, Lviv region - 904, Zakarpattia region - 791, Dnipropetrovsk region - 781, Kharkiv region - 713, Odesa region - 693, Vinnytsia region - 654, Volyn region - 535, Zhytomyr region - 533, Kirovohrad region - 432, and Cherkasy region - 348 cases.

A total of 347 cases were recorded in Zaporizhia region, 257 cases - in Poltava region, 228 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 209 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 165 cases - in Kherson region, 158 cases - in Sumy region, 117 cases - in Donetsk region, 84 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 42 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 402 over May 11 to 16,425, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 11 to 439; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2%, but the number of new lethal cases decreased by 17.6%.

On May 11, the number of revealed coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 375 over May 10 to 16,023, the number of deaths from the disease rose by 17 over May 10 to 425; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.9%, and the number of lethal cases did not change.

According to the quarantine exit plan published by the Cabinet of Ministers, the first quarantine exit phase will be introduced if, for 10 consecutive days, the ratio of recorded cases of coronavirus among all patients does not change or is kept within 5%.

Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4
