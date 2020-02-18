1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 3 Wounded, 2 Shell-Shocked At Contact Line In Donbas

One Ukrainian military man was killed, three were wounded and two were shell-shocked at the contact line in Donbas on Tuesday.

Head of the General Staff / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that those wounded and shell-shocked are being provided with proper medical aid.

The hostilities near the population centers of Novotoshkivske, Orekhove, Krymske, and Khutir Vilnyi has finished.

According to the report, the enemy requested a ceasefire regime, the positions of the Ukrainian forces have not been lost.

The situation is under comprehensive control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press-center of the JFO said that militants tried to cross the contact line.