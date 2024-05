Share:













Fresh satellite images appeared of the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which was struck the other day.

The russian Radio Liberty service reported on Thursday, May 16.

Satellite images of Planet.com, taken over the Belbek airfield in Crimea on May 16, recorded the parking area of the Su-27, Su-30 and Mіg-31 aircraft.

“Satellite images appeared of the Belbek airfield in Crimea after a missile strike,” the post of Ukrainian Pravda on X reads.

"The extent of damage to aircraft and the number of damaged aircraft is difficult to determine, since only a picture for May 1 is available for comparison," the agency said.

The images also show that the warehouse of fuel and lubricants of the airfield has completely burned down.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, May 15, an air alarm was declared in Crimea, the Crimea bridge was blocked, air defense worked and explosions were heard.

And late on May 15, explosions rang out in the occupied city of Sevastopol near the Belbek military airfield. According to local residents, these were shells exploding in an artillery warehouse. An airfield with russian aircraft and shells for them were attacked for the second time in a day.

Prior to this, Ukrainian partisans during reconnaissance of the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol discovered two 5N87 radar systems.