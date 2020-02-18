4 Militants Killed, 6 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities With Ukrainian Military Men

Four militants were killed and six were wounded as a result of the hostilities with Ukrainian military men in Donbas.

Head of the General Staff / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Khomchak said that the enemy requested a ceasefire regime at about 10 a.m. as they had to remove those killed and wounded.

He assured that currently, the situation in Donbas is stable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one Ukrainian military man was killed, three were wounded and two were shell-shocked at the contact line in Donbas on Tuesday.

He noted that those wounded and shell-shocked are being provided with proper medical aid.

The hostilities near the population centers of Novotoshkivske, Orekhove, Krymske, and Khutir Vilnyi has finished.

According to the report, the enemy requested a ceasefire regime, the positions of the Ukrainian forces have not been lost.

The situation is under comprehensive control.

The press-center of the JFO said that militants tried to cross the contact line.