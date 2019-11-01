Date Of Planned Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donbas - November 4 - Should Be Reviewed Due To Shelling - Zahorodniuk

Date Of Planned Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donbas - November 4 - Should Be Reviewed Due To Shellin

Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk said that the date of the planned separation of forces and means near the village of Petrovske, Donetsk region, scheduled for November 4, should be reviewed due to shelling.

He said this during a briefing following the visit of the leadership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Indeed, there were shelling and, therefore, we expect a revision of the date, because we go (count) 7 days from the shelling," he said.

According to Zahorodniuk, the latest shelling in the area of ​​the planned separation of forces near Petrovske was recorded on October 30.

The Minister also assured that the separation of forces near the village of Zolote-4 is almost complete, and the territory is under the control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which regularly sends reports on the situation in the separation zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the beginning of the separation of forces near Petrovske (Donetsk region) on November 4.