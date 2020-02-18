OPG Opens Criminal Investigation Into Shelling Of JFO Positions On Tuesday

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has opened a criminal investigation into the shelling of positions of the Joint Forces Operations’ units on Tuesday, February 18.

The press service of the Office of Prosecutor General announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Criminal proceedings have been launched under Section 3 of Article 110 and Section 5 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the shelling of the positions of the Joint Forces Operations’ units near the settlements of Novotoshkivske, Orikhove, Krymske, and Khutir Vilnyi in Luhansk region by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on February 18, 2020," the press service said in the statement.

The criminal investigation focuses on possible encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability, as well as the creation of militarized or armed groups proscribed by the law.

According to investigators, militants attacked Ukrainian military units’ positions with weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements.”

They used 120-mm mortars, grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and five were injured as a result.

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting the criminal investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has announced that one soldier was killed, three were wounded, and two were concussed as a result of a battle on the line of contact in the Donbas on Tuesday.

In addition, four militants were killed and six injured during battles with the Ukrainian military.