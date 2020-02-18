There Is No Threat Of Attack Of Militants In Donbas - General Staff

The General Staff declares that there is no threat of an attack of militants in Donbas.

The chief of the General Staff, Ruslan Khomchak, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“There is no such threat,” he said.

According to him, in order to carry out an offensive a threefold superiority of forces is needed, but there is not.

Armed forces of Ukraine record only provocations by militants.

Khomchak said there was no one to attack in the ranks of the militants, since they abuse alcohol and drugs a lot.

“Just yesterday they detained a drugged-up militant who got lost,” Khomchak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one Ukrainian military man was killed, three were wounded and two were shell-shocked at the contact line in Donbas on Tuesday.