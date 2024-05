US Department of State announces change in situation at the front in Ukraine

The United States has announced changes on the battlefield in Ukraine due to military assistance from the United States.

U.S. Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a May 16 briefing.

"We know that now is a difficult time (for Ukraine), but we are confident that military assistance will also have real changes on the battlefield," he said.

Patel recalled that on March 15, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional USD 2 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

"These funds will be used both to create a program of defense enterprises of Ukraine, and to further strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself against russia and its subsequent counteroffensives," the Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian troops will be able to use long-range missile systems to more effectively target russian forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Earlier, the head of the Pentagon criticized the strikes of Ukraine on russian refineries.

Meanwhile, a group of Ukrainian parliamentarians arrived in Washington in order to try to obtain consent from the U.S. authorities to use American weapons to launch attacks on russia.