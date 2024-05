Share:













Copied



In the Kharkiv Region, the enemy expanded the active warfare zone by 70 kilometers, trying to force the Ukrainian army to use additional brigades from the reserve.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In connection with the complication of the situation in the east of Ukraine, for several days in a row I work in units engaged in hostilities in the Kharkiv Region. The enemy expanded the active warfare zone by almost 70 kilometers, thus trying to force us to use an additional number of brigades from the reserve. The enemy focused its main efforts on the direction of Strilecha - Lyptsi and on the captured Vovchansk, with the subsequent exit to Bilyi Kolodiaz and the deployment of an offensive to the rear of our troops," he said.

According to Syrskyi, for its purpose, the enemy created and significantly strengthened the North operational and tactical troops group, which included combat units of the 6th army, 11th and 44th army corps.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that the enemy launched an offensive much ahead of schedule, when it noticed the transfer of Ukrainian troops, however, it failed to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"However, we understand that there will be heavy battles ahead and the enemy is preparing for this. Under such circumstances, we must prevent the further advance of enemy troops by the steady retention of occupied lines and positions, air strikes, missile systems, artillery and tank fire to inflict maximum losses on it, as well as create conditions for the defeat of mobile assault groups and units with attacks in the flank and rear from different directions," he said.

Syrskyi emphasized that the Armed Forces should make the most of the advantage in strike UAVs in combination with the use of EW equipment and accurate artillery fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that as of the morning of May 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had clashed with the enemy in the area of ​ ​ the village of Starytsia in the Kharkiv Region, located near the border with russia, the situation in Vovchansk is controlled.