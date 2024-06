They will become cannon fodder. Pentagon comments on possible deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine

The possible deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine is "something that needs to be monitored."

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder during a briefing.

Ryder was asked to comment on reports that an engineering unit of the North Korean army will be sent to the occupied Donetsk, which will become part of a military alliance between North Korea and russia.

"I think that if I were the North Korean military leadership, I would question my choice to send my troops into the role of cannon fodder in an illegal war against Ukraine, because we have seen the losses that russian forces are suffering," Ryder said.

He added that the US will closely monitor the development of the situation.

Last week, Kremlin leader vladimir putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement that obligates each side to provide immediate military assistance to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, South Korea will review the issue of supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to the alliance between the russian federation and North Korea.