NATO Secretary General calls on West to unite because of rapprochement between RF and North Korea

Russia's new defense treaty with North Korea demonstrates increased cohesion between authoritarian states.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stolnenberg, Reuters writes.

Russian president vladimir putin signed an agreement with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un that included "mutual defense" commitments, dramatically changing Moscow's policy toward Pyongyang.

As Stolnenberg reported, North Korea provided russia with "huge amounts of ammunition," while China and Iran supported Moscow militarily in its war against Ukraine.

"We must realize that authoritarian states are increasingly uniting. They support each other in a way we have not seen before," he said at a discussion during an official visit to Ottawa.

"As they become more aligned - authoritarian regimes like North Korea and China, Iran, russia - then it's even more important that we stand united as countries that believe in freedom and democracy," he said.

The growing closeness between russia and other Asian countries means it is all the more important for NATO to work with allies in the Asia-Pacific region, he said, adding that this is why the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea have been invited to the NATO summit in Washington next month.

