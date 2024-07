Share:













Copied



Ukraine received USD 2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukraine received USD 2.2 billion from the IMF. This is part of the funds provided by the EFF program in the amount of USD 16 billion. To receive them, Ukraine did important homework and successfully passed the fourth review of the program - for the first time in our bilateral relations with the IMF," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the transferred amount will help the government in financing critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and salaries of doctors and teachers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, the Board of Directors of the IMF completed the fourth review of the EFF program and decided to provide about USD 2.2 billion for budgetary support to Ukraine.

With a tranche of USD 2.2 billion, the total amount of payments under the program will be about USD 7.6 billion.

The EFF program for Ukraine for a period of 48 months with access to SDR 11.6 billion (equivalent to USD 15.6 billion) was approved on March 31, 2023.