The U.S. Department of State said that the United States and NATO support only one solution to the end of the war in Ukraine - the withdrawal of the russian federation from the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the department emphasized that any country that has influence should make every effort to ensure that russia completely withdraws from Ukraine.

Thus, during a briefing on July 2, Deputy Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Vedant Patel, commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's proposal to consider a ceasefire in order to speed up the end of the war.

"First of all, let me say that I will leave it to our partners in Hungary to offer any context or clarification of Mr. Orbán's comments that they would like to hear. We and NATO have made it clear that there is really only one solution, and this is that the russian federation will simply leave Ukrainian territory. We have felt for a long time that this, once again, is another example of russia being an aggressor, violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, disregarding the UN Charter," the message says.

When asked if the United States was concerned that this would show divisions within NATO, Patel stressed that he left it up to the countries concerned to speak about their policies. At the same time, the United States "has made it clear to our partners and allies that any country, which has influence or plays a certain role, must make every effort to ensure that russia completely withdraws from Ukraine."

As earlier reported, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

Also, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva, speaking about Orbán's proposal, emphasized that Ukraine has its own plan to achieve peace. In particular, the first Peace Summit was held, and preparations for the second are underway.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 2, Orbán arrived in Kyiv for a visit to discuss with Zelenskyy the possibilities of achieving peace, as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to show leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit.