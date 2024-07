Share:













Copied



The relationship between the ongoing offensive operations of russia in the directions of Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and Avdiivka points to the possibility of using pressure on Toretsk to advance either in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar or Avdiivka.

This is stated in the russian Offensive Campaign Assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) as of July 2, 2024, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

ISW notes that the preparatory activities of russian forces, which support several plans at the same time, indicate a more advanced level of operational planning. However, analysts note that the overall low tactical potential of russian forces will limit the effectiveness of these plans.

If russian troops can gain a foothold in the Shumy-Pivdenne-Pivnichne-Toretsk area, they will be able to threaten Chasiv Yar from the south, complementing the offensive effort north of Chasiv Yar near Kalynivka.

Russian troops continue to advance in the area to the south and southeast of Chasiv Yar, in particular near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka, which indicates the command's interest in maintaining access to the southern flank of the area. The recent advance of the russians in Maiorske (east of Toretsk) has created positions on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, allowing them to advance to Chasiv Yar from the south.

ISW experts suggest that the russian command may have stepped up offensive operations near Toretsk in mid-June, as the area offers a flexible launch point for attacks north toward Chasiv Yar or west/southwest toward Avdiivka, depending on the route chosen.

However, the main concentration of russian forces in the area of Toretsk consists of lower-quality fighters of the DPR and territorial troops, which will have difficulty carrying out attacks effectively, especially given the additional military aid to Ukraine in the near future.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the day, July 2, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Donetsk Region. The number of clashes along the entire front line increased to 93.

In Ukraine, the line of the active front increased, while the intensity of hostilities decreased in some directions.