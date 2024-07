NATO members agree to allocate EUR 40 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Reuters

NATO member countries have agreed to allocate EUR 40 billion for military aid to Ukraine next year.

A Western European diplomat reported this to the Reuters agency on July 3, a week before the meeting of the leaders of the alliance in Washington.

Thus, earlier NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appealed to member states to maintain military aid to Ukraine at the same level as in the years after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - which will amount to EUR 40 billion per year.

It is noted that NATO leaders will sign this pledge next week in Washington.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was elected as the new Secretary General of NATO.

Rutte will replace Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, who is stepping down after ten years in the post.