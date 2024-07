There were explosions in port of Novorossiysk at night. They declare attack by unmanned boats

On the night of July 3, unmanned boats attacked facilities in the port of the russian city of Novorossiysk.

This was announced by the russian mass media and Telegram channels.

An air alert was announced in the city.

Local residents claim to have heard explosions from the sea. The local authorities urged the population not to go outside and not even to approach the windows. In addition, the streets near the embankment were closed. And the mayor of Novorossiysk announced the danger of an attack by unmanned boats.

Novorossiysk has a naval base of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, Ukrainian forces launched a "coordinated attack" on a russian amphibious assault ship that had recently moved to the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea.

Satellite images of a fire at an aviation-technical base in the russian city of Kursk were shown on social networks.