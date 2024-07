I almost fell asleep on stage after flights. Biden explainі his poor performance at debates

US President Joe Biden explained his poor performance at the debates with Trump by feeling sick after a series of flights and changing time zones.

Reuters writes about it.

"It wasn't my best night, but the thing is, I didn't act very smart. I decided to fly around the world a couple of times, cross a hundred time zones before I went to the debates. I didn't listen to the team, then I came back and almost fall asleep on stage," Biden said.

"This is not an excuse, but it is an explanation," he added.

Biden flew to France and Italy in June on separate trips roughly two weeks apart, had an overnight flight from the Group of Seven summit in Italy to Los Angeles on June 15, and then returned to Washington. Before the June 27 debate, he spent six days at Camp David.

Previously, the White House explained Biden's uncertainty by the fact that he had a cold, but the President did not mention this in his latest comments.

It will be recalled that after the debate with Trump, the Democrats talked about replacing Biden with another candidate.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Doggett became the first member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party to publicly call on Joe Biden not to run for the next US election.