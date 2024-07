Share:













Currently, five people are known to have been killed as a result of a missile and Shahed attack on the city of Dnipro.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the moment of impact and the liquidation of the consequences in a video.

"Dnipro. Again, terrorist attacks by russians against our city. As of now, we know of five dead. My condolences to the family and friends. Thirty-four people were injured, among them a child. All the necessary units of the State Emergency Service are involved, rescuers are helping all those affected," he wrote.

Zelenskyy named two things that can counter such attacks — "modern air defense systems and the long range of our weapons."

We will remind you that on the morning of Wednesday, July 3, russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro with Shahed-type kamikaze drones and missiles. After 9 a.m., explosions rang out in the city about ten times.

Earlier it was known that three people were killed and 18 were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the russians launched 12 air strike targets over the Dnipropetrovsk Region - the air defense forces destroyed 10 of them and a reconnaissance drone.