Zelenskyy and Orbán agree to open first Ukrainian school in Hungary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán agreed to open the first Ukrainian school in Hungary.

Zelenskyi and Orbán announced this during joint statements to the media following the results of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Zelenskyy said that they discussed the opening of the first Ukrainian school in Hungary, and Orbán assured of his support for this project.

In turn, Orbán said that Hungary will take over the financing of this school.

"The Hungarian state will take over the financing of this school. As many Ukrainian schools as needed will be opened. It is important for us that Ukrainians feel at home in Hungary," Orbán emphasized.

He also expressed hope for a solution to the issues of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 2, Orbán arrived in Kyiv for a visit to discuss with Zelenskyy the possibilities of achieving peace, as well as current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

Orbán offered Zelenskyy to cease fire and start negotiations with russia.

Zelenskyy offered Orbán to show leadership in the preparation of the second Peace Summit.