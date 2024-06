Share:













From August 2023 to January 2024, North Korea provided russia with 74,000 tons of explosives. This is equivalent to the mass of 1.6 million artillery shells.

This is stated in an investigation by The Washington Post and the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS).

At the disposal of WP journalists and C4ADS experts, data on supplies between North Korea and russia in the period from August 2023 to January of this year was available.

According to the information received, moscow received 74,000 metric tons of explosives from Pyongyang. This is equivalent to the mass of 1.6 million shells of the type used by the russian army in the war against Ukraine.

Explosives were delivered to the russian ports of Vostochny and Dunai, and from there they were transported to 16 settlements near the border of Ukraine.

The data does not contain information on the origin of the cargo, but analysis by WP and C4ADS found evidence of the movement of four vessels between ports in North Korea and the russian federation during the same period.

It is impossible to verify exactly what these vessels were transporting, but the U.S. and South Korean authorities have previously repeatedly called these vessels involved in the transportation of North Korean weapons to the russian federation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in mid-June, South Korean Defense Minister Chung Won-shik told Bloomberg that North Korea had provided the russian federation with more than a year's supply of ammunition.

Recall that in May, the National Intelligence Service of South Korea announced that russia received 122-mm projectiles from the DPRK, which were produced about 50 years ago.