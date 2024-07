Share:













Copied



The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an ammunition depot of the russian army in the occupied Crimea. The network claims that as a result of the strike, the Shahed-131/Shahed-136 type UAVs were destroyed.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Ukrainian planes, once again "destroyed" by enemy propaganda, continue to successfully perform combat missions," he wrote.

Oleshchuk added that on July 1, Ukrainian aviation struck the territory of Crimea occupied by russians. As a result of the attack, the ammunition warehouse was destroyed.

The commander published a video that was previously shared on the network by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel. In the video, you can see a column of black smoke rising above the hit site.

The Telegram channel itself previously reported that the strike was carried out on the territory of a russian military facility in the settlement of Flotske.

The anonymous Telegram channel Spy's Dossier reported with reference to its own sources that the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a warehouse of Shahed-131/Shahed-136 drones.

"The estimated amount of destroyed property is 90 units. There is no information about losses among personnel," the channel wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier this month, partisans from the Atesh movement said that the russians in Crimea were preparing for the landing of Ukrainian troops by setting up additional firing positions on the coast.

We will remind you that the russians in Crimea are going to cover the roads with shields in order to hide the movement of air defense systems from prying eyes.