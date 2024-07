Share:













The Netherlands has agreed to export 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

This was reported in a letter to the members of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands by the Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren.

The Netherlands allowed the export of 24 F-16 fighters and seven aircraft engines to Ukraine. According to the license from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, the first plane should arrive "soon."

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands conducted an export control inspection. The permit for the license to export fighter jets was issued on June 19.

"In addition to the previous information on supplies of military goods to Ukraine from June 13, I also inform you on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Cooperation that the delivery of the first aircraft will take place soon," she emphasized in the letter.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 6, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, said that her country plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the fall, after Denmark, which plans to send them to Ukraine in the summer.

Ten Ukrainian servicemen completed F-16 fighter maintenance training in the Netherlands.

On June 3, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Illia Yevlash, said that Ukraine needs 150 F-16 fighters to defend against russian invaders.