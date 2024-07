Share:













Actor and director Sean Penn made a documentary film "Superpower", which can be viewed for free on the Paramount+ YouTube channel, but only in the United States.

This is reported by Variety.

"Making this film available for free has been a dream of mine from the very beginning, and I am incredibly grateful to many colleagues for their willingness and kindness to do so. Ukraine's struggle for democracy is our struggle," Penn said.

The film was conceived as the story of the transformation of actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy into the President - its filming began in 2021. But a full-scale invasion began, and the film turned into the story of the resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian invasion.

Sean Penn was in Ukraine the day russia started a full-scale invasion, having arrived in Kyiv the day before. In total, Penn and his crew visited Ukraine seven times during filming, during which Penn conducted a number of interviews with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and others.

In September 2023, the film "20 Days in Mariupol" was nominated for the Oscar award from Ukraine.