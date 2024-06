South Korea will review issue of supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to alliance between RF and DPRK

Share:













Copied



South Korea will review its position on the transfer of arms to Ukraine against the background of the signing of the strategic comprehensive partnership agreement between the russian federation and North Korea (DPRK).

Defense Express writes about this with reference to the Korean agency YNA.

In addition, the South Korean government promised to expand the list of sanctioned goods and generally announced a tightening of relations with the russian federation.

"On the part of Defense Express, we note that Seoul's decision, if it will mean the lifting of the ban on the export of its weapons to Ukraine, means a more than significant expansion of Ukraine's opportunities to obtain various modern weapons by any means, in particular through purchase.

Especially due to the unique ability of the Korean defense-industrial complex to make quick deliveries, to which is added an adequate price for weapons," Defense Express added.

It will be recalled that the Secretary General of NATO called on the West to unite due to the rapprochement of the russian federation and the DPRK. According to him, russia's new defense treaty with North Korea demonstrates increased cohesion between authoritarian states.