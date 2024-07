U.S. Department of State names condition under which Ukraine would be allowed to fire at a greater distance in

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James C. O'Brien, said that in the event that russia tries to expand the current front, Ukraine will be allowed to fire at a greater distance.

This was stated by an American official during a hearing in the Committee of the House of Representatives on International Relations.

According to O'Brien, russia is losing its ability to attack due to Ukraine's destruction of russian facilities near its borders. He also noted that the priority of the United States was to provide Ukraine with weapons and to concentrate them "in the areas of greatest need."

"We are seeing a dramatic change in russia's ability to sustain its campaign against Ukraine due to the loss of facilities in the fire zone," the official said.

