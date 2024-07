Share:













Copied



About 50% of the unmanned aerial vehicles used by the russian occupation forces are disabled by their own electronic warfare (EW) systems.

This was reported by the Forbes publication with reference to the expert on russian drones, Samuel Bendett.

According to Bendett, the day before he discovered an interesting statistic about russian drones. It turns out that about half of the drones fall under the influence of "friendly" EW before they reach the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The expert noted that this is due to a lack of coordination between drone operators and those in charge of electronic warfare.

Bendett added that even if the russians manage to avoid jamming, they are unable to use drones as effectively as the Ukrainians do.

As an example, Bendett cites a message from a well-known russian volunteer, Alexei Chadaev, who spoke about one of the FPV drone operators. According to him, the operator launches 30-40 drones a day and does not receive a single hit. Bendett called it an "absolutely typical story" for russian forces.

According to him, this is explained by poor training, weak tactics and lack of coordination with intelligence groups.

Bendett emphasized that Ukrainian FPV drone operators achieve results of 20-50% hits. Sometimes this indicator is higher.

"The russians themselves also note a much better organization of Ukrainian drone units and better tactics and concepts of Ukrainian drones, especially including a group combination of heavy and light drones," the publication quotes the expert as saying.

At the same time, he emphasized that the russians skillfully copy Ukrainian drones and the tactics of their use. For this reason, it should be expected that in the foreseeable future the russians will catch up with the Ukrainians in terms of the effectiveness of using drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, a new type of troops within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of June, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a project for recruiting UAV operators.

Earlier, MP Ruslan Horbenko stated that the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are equipped with drones by approximately 60%.