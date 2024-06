Share:













The Pentagon responded to russia's accusations that the United States was involved in a "hybrid war" after the Ukrainian strikes on Crimea.

This follows from a statement by spokesperson Pat Ryder made at a briefing.

Commenting on the strikes by Ukrainian forces in Crimea, which, according to the russian federation, were carried out with the help of ATACMS missiles, Ryder noted that Ukraine independently chooses targets for attacks.

"It is important to look back, precisely to russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is important to look back and look at how we got to what we have today. And if they (the russian federation - Ed.) are concerned about casualties among their troops, then let them stop this war and return the sovereign territory of Ukraine, and not enter their troops there unnecessarily," the Pentagon representative emphasized.

He also reminded that russia is responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, which led to the death of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of russia announced an attack allegedly "on the civil infrastructure of the city of Sevastopol by US-supplied ATACMS operational-tactical missiles." Russian authorities say four people died, and more than 150 were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 23, powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced the "attack" and the alleged work of the Air Defense Forces. Propaganda publications wrote that Crimea was allegedly attacked with ATACMS missiles.

Meanwhile, russian military bloggers are actively criticizing the russian Ministry of Defense and the occupation authorities in Crimea for their failure to prevent the attack on Sevastopol on June 23 and to adequately protect the civilian population.