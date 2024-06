Share:













French law enforcement agencies detained a citizen of russia of Chechen origin. He was preparing an attack on the participants and spectators of several football matches, which should take place in the summer as part of the Olympic Games.

It was reported by BFMTV with reference to the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) of France.

DGSI officers arrested an 18-year-old russian on May 22. The suspect was charged and taken into custody.

BFMTV's police sources told BFMTV that the detainee was preparing a terrorist attack on football matches that were to be held in Saint-Etienne as part of the Olympic Games.

The Chechen planned an attack on the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, which is set to host several football matches this summer.

A police source said that the planned attack was aimed, in particular, at spectators and police officers.

On Sunday, May 26, he was charged with being a terrorist criminal organization for the purpose of preparing crimes against a person.

Later he was taken into custody. The investigation is currently ongoing as part of a judicial investigation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 23, the Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, announced the arrest of a man who planned to attack the participants of the Olympic torch relay in Bordeaux.

Recall that the French law enforcement agencies discovered more than a thousand radical Islamists and environmental activists among the volunteers and guards of the Olympic Games.

We also reported that in March the DGSI announced a high risk of a terrorist threat during the Olympics in Paris.