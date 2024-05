Share:













Ukraine expects that at the June summit of the leaders of the EU countries, the negotiating framework for the candidacy of Ukraine and Moldova will be approved, and the security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union will be finalized.

The Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Arsenii Pushkarenko announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

"Next month, the summit of EU leaders, which is important for Ukraine, will take place. We are waiting for the finalization of the security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union. It has already been agreed with all 27 ambassadors of the EU member states," said the MP.

He also noted that Ukraine has already signed a number of bilateral security agreements, and not only with the G7 countries. And he reminded that this process is taking place within the framework of the agreements reached at last year's Vilnius NATO summit. Currently, the preparatory process for signing relevant security documents with about ten other countries, in particular the U.S., is underway.

"Concluding relevant agreements with the EU is extremely important. It is expected that they will be calculated for 10 years or until Ukraine joins the European Union. We are talking about cooperation and support of the security, economic, infrastructure and humanitarian components. That is, this is a complex document that will contain a lot of aspects and specific obligations," the parliamentarian emphasized.

Arsenii Pushkarenko also noted that we are waiting for the approval of the negotiation framework for us and Moldova.

"Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for the start of accession negotiations, the EU side must now fulfill its obligations. We expect that this decision will be made by July 1, while Belgium chair the EU," Arsenii Pushkarenko noted.