On Saturday, June 1, Ukraine may apply blackout schedules in the event that the limits on electricity consumption are exceeded.

This is reported by Ukrenergo.

It is reported that the limits on electricity consumption will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ukrenergo added that the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities, which perform functions of life support for the population, will not be limited.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the tariff for electricity for the population by 63.6%, from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1.

However, during the heating period (from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025), a preferential tariff is provided for consumers who use electric heating installations at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh (if they consume up to 2,000 kWh of electricity during this period month).

At the same time, the "night tariff" (when the appropriate two-zone meter is installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kWh.