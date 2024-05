Share:













75 Ukrainian citizens were returned from russian captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced this on his Facebook page.

Among those returned from captivity are soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the National Guard, border guards, and four civilians.

"All this time, we did not stop working for a single day to bring home each and every one from the Russian captivity. And today we have an important result: another 75 of our people have returned to Ukraine. We remember everyone. We are making every effort to find each and every one. Thanks to the team working on exchanges!" wrote the President.

Photo: Facebook/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were returned to Ukraine today. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.

In addition, 403 Ukrainian women are currently in russian captivity.

Many women are illegally detained civilians. There are also women whose fate is unknown since 2014, who have gone missing. The russian side responds to numerous appeals demanding the return of enslaved women with silence and ignores all appeals.