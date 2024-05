Share:













Copied



On the left bank of the Kherson Region, the russian invaders, after a long pause, went to storm the strategically important island of Nestryha.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Unfortunately, we can state the existing aggravation on the line of combat confrontation. The enemy has been accumulating certain forces for some time in order to carry out such an escalation again... Therefore, yesterday we had 19 attempted assaults, which is quite a lot. 12 of them were in the Orikhiv direction. These are several settlements. Most of them were in the area of Staromaiorske. There were also 7 attempts of assaults on the left bank, including 6 on Krynky," said Pletenchuk.

In his opinion, the aggravation is connected, first of all, with the fact that preparations are underway for the Peace Summit, which should take place on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

"For the Russians, this is a traditional way of using the tools of their geopolitics. In principle, if you look in retrospect, you can see that before any negotiations, or before those that may have at least some signs of negotiations, even despite the fact that they are not invited there, the Russians always exacerbate the situation at the front as much as possible," the spokesman stated.

The enemy is doing this, according to Pletenchuk, in order to either strengthen its position or, as is currently happening, to show how necessary it is to negotiate with it.

The spokesman added that the enemy is currently making maximum use of all available resources to inflict as much damage as possible.

"Also, the attack was carried out by drones and ballistics. Fortunately, there were no victims. But the situation is quite tense and complicated," says Pletenchuk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian military had established control over the Nestryha island.

The Armed Forces explained that establishing control over the Nestryha island at the mouth of the Dnieper will make it possible to improve the quality of counter-sabotage measures in the Kherson direction.

The russians do not stop trying to storm the liberated Nestryha island and are trying to regain control over the Nestryha island in the southwest of the Kherson Region.