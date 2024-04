If you lose your freedom, we will lose ours too - Danish Ambassador to Ukraine

The Ambassador of Denmark in Kyiv, Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, said that there are no parties in the Danish parliament that are "tired" of Ukraine and calling for peace with russia. Also, there are almost no similar appeals in society.

He told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"I can tell you that there is no 'Ukraine fatigue' in Denmark, even after two years. This is very remarkable, because in some countries people are at least divided on this issue, but you will meet very few Danes, if any, who say: OK, enough, let's sit down at the negotiating table and finish it all," Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said.

He also emphasized that the Danes sympathize with Ukraine, because many local residents still remember the time when Denmark was a front-line state. And this is something that is deeply rooted in the minds of many.

"For now the front line has moved further east. But we still need to show solidarity with those on the front lines now, and that's probably what many Danes think. And they know, basically, that your freedom is also ours freedom: if you lose your freedom, we will lose ours too," the Ambassador emphasized.

As previously reported, Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and restoration. In particular, the document provides assistance in the amount of more than EUR 400 million.