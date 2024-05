Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has clarified that as a result of the operation in Crimea, 4 (not 2) Tunets boats were hit, while 2 of them were destroyed.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"According to the updated data, as a result of the Defense Intelligence mission, Group 13 special forces destroyed two enemy KS-701 Tunets boats in Crimea and damaged two more vessels of the same type. So, in total, the losses of the aggressor state of russia from the attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime attack drones, made four KS-701 Tunets amphibious transport boats,” the report says.

The Defense Intelligence notes that the occupiers used these means for logistics and patrolling the water area near the temporarily occupied peninsula.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, previously the Defense Intelligence said that on May 30, the Defense Intelligence Group 13 Special Unit with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 marine attack drones successfully attacked the ship-boat depot of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea and destroyed two enemy boats.

On May 6, the Defense Intelligence Group 13 Special Unit also destroyed a speedboat belonging to the russian invaders in Crimea with the help of a marine drone.

With the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones, the russian ships Tsezar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergey Kotov, Akula and Serna have already been destroyed, and the Ivan Khurs has been damaged.