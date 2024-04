Ambassador tells how US Senate today will vote for assistance to Ukraine

The vote in the U.S. Senate on April 23 for a bill with additional funding for Ukraine may drag depending on how long senators' speeches will last.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova announced this on Facebook.

Consideration of the package of bills for assistance, which contains assistance to Ukraine, in the U.S. Senate is scheduled for 1 p.m., Washington time (8 p.m., Kyiv time).

Senators must first vote on two issues: the amendment of Senator Chuck Schumer to the national security bill H.R.815, which duplicates the decision of the House of Representatives, and the motion to end the debate on the national security bill.

"⁠After these two votes (subject to their approval), senators will have 30 hours (but no more than an hour for each) to discuss the bill, after which a final vote will be held," Markarova explained.

She recalled that in February, during a preliminary vote in the Senate on the assistance to Ukraine, the speeches of senators continued throughout the night, so "the duration of this part of the procedure will depend on how many senators express a desire to speak and how long they speak."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to allocate assistance to Ukraine. 311 members of the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress voted for the approval of the bill, 112 opposed.

U.S. President Joe Biden promised to sign the approved bill with assistance.