US authorization to strike russia does not extend to ATACMS missiles - WSJ

Share:













Copied



The non-public permission received by Ukraine from the administration of the President of the United States for the use of American weapons for strikes on the territory of russia does not apply to ATACMS ballistic missiles.

It was reported by the American publication The Wall Street Journal with reference to its own sources.

WSJ sources said that the new White House policy allows Ukraine to use only artillery and M142 HIMARS rocket launchers for strikes on the territory of the russian federation.

At the same time, Washington allowed Kyiv to strike only at objects that the russian army uses directly to support its offensive in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

It is noted that this policy does not apply to ATACMS missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency reported, earlier today, on May 31, a number of Western media reported that the U.S. had given Ukraine a non-public permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation.

At the same time, according to some media, the Ukrainian military can use U.S. weapons only on the territory of russia, which borders the Kharkiv Region.

Recall that a few hours later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv had indeed received permission for the limited use of weapons for strikes on russian territory.